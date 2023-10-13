First Alert Forecast: Much cooler this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A cold front will move in tonight, dropping our temperatures significantly and bring in a little rain, too.

Tonight will be a pleasant night with temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s this evening. Overnight, a cold front will push through, bringing a few showers, mainly while most of us are asleep. Any rain will be gone by morning with temperatures starting off in the low 60s.

Cooler air settles in this weekend. Saturday will be nice with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be breezy at times. Sunday will be even cooler with highs only reaching the upper 50s. It will still be windy and a little cloudier and there is a very small chance of a stray shower.

Cooler temperatures take over for the weekend. (none)

The colder weather will last into early next week. Monday and Tuesday’s highs will stay in the low 60s with lows in the 40s.

By the middle of the week, we’re in for another warm-up. Highs are back in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

