First Alert Forecast: Much cooler this weekend

Temperatures will be below average this weekend and into next week.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A cold front will move in tonight, dropping our temperatures significantly and bring in a little rain, too.

Tonight will be a pleasant night with temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s this evening. Overnight, a cold front will push through, bringing a few showers, mainly while most of us are asleep. Any rain will be gone by morning with temperatures starting off in the low 60s.

Cooler air settles in this weekend. Saturday will be nice with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be breezy at times. Sunday will be even cooler with highs only reaching the upper 50s. It will still be windy and a little cloudier and there is a very small chance of a stray shower.

Cooler temperatures take over for the weekend.
Cooler temperatures take over for the weekend.(none)

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

The colder weather will last into early next week. Monday and Tuesday’s highs will stay in the low 60s with lows in the 40s.

By the middle of the week, we’re in for another warm-up. Highs are back in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Nashville homeowners out thousands of dollars after contractor disappears from jobs
Nashville homeowners out thousands of dollars after contractor disappears from jobs
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
A young girl was found wandering around Spring Hill on Wednesday.
Parents of girl spotted wandering in Spring Hill found
Williamson County Sheriff's Office
1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Williamson Co.

Latest News

Friday morning weather update
First Alert Forecast: Chilly Weekend Air Returns
Friday morning weather update
Friday morning weather update
Melanie Layden has tips from experts on how to prevent pests from entering your home as the...
Preventing fall pests
The drought has worsened in the Mid State over the last week.
First Alert Forecast: Warm end to the week