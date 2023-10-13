First Alert Forecast: Chilly Weekend Air Returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A strong cold front brings big changes to the Mid State this weekend.

After a clear start to the day, clouds will increase this afternoon with temperatures getting back into the mid and upper 70s. As clouds increase, we can’t totally rule out an isolated rain shower. But most of the area is looking to stay dry during the day.

A couple more showers will move in overnight ahead of a cold front, but the overall rainfall coverage still looks isolated, so some of us will not see any rain at all. Lows tonight drop to around 60.

THIS WEEKEND

As we head into the weekend the big focus will be on the temperature drop, but I won’t rule out a lingering rain shower both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The sky will be variably cloudy with times of clouds and some breaks of sunshine.

Saturday will be breezy with wind gusts near 20 mph and highs near 70 for the day.

The wind will pick up just a touch more on Sunday with gusts over 20 mph at times. Much cooler air will arrive for Sunday afternoon with many of us stayingin the 40s.

NEXT WEEK

Breezy conditions stick around into Monday with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We’ll stay in the 60s on Tuesday but get back in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday with more afternoon sunshine.

