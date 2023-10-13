ATM worker robbed at Regions Bank in Franklin, FBI, police searching for 2 suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are searching for two suspects after a worker servicing an ATM on Murfreesboro Road was robbed on Thursday afternoon.

At about 5 p.m., a man approached the worker servicing the ATM at Regions Bank, stuck something in his back and aggressively ordered him to move away from the open ATM, according to the Franklin Police Department.

A second suspect then emerged and began grabbing money bins from the machine.

“Both black male suspects were wearing hoodies and had their faces obscured. Following the robbery, they fled in a silver Mazda CX-5,” Franklin police said.

Police add there’s a cash reward for information in this case. If you know anything, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.

