1 killed in shooting outside North Nashville market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a shooting outside a store on 25th Avenue North on Thursday night, Metro Nashville Police said.

Police said a man in his mid-to-late 60s was sitting outside Resha’s Bi-Rite at 717 25th Ave. N. just before 8 p.m. when the suspect approached from Clifton Avenue. Police said several shots were fired. The suspect went back toward Clifton Avenue after the shooting.

The suspect was wearing a balaclava ski mask with his head covered.

