1 killed in shooting outside North Nashville market

Police say victim was sitting outside convenience store when suspect approached and fired several shots.
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a market on 25th Avenue North.
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a market on 25th Avenue North.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a shooting outside a store on 25th Avenue North on Thursday night, Metro Nashville Police said.

Police said a man in his mid-to-late 60s was sitting outside Resha’s Bi-Rite at 717 25th Ave. N. just before 8 p.m. when the suspect approached from Clifton Avenue. Police said several shots were fired. The suspect went back toward Clifton Avenue after the shooting.

The suspect was wearing a balaclava ski mask with his head covered.

