1 dead after shooting on Phillips Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after a shooting on Phillips Street in North Nashville Thursday night.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were called to the intersection of Phillips Street and 14th Avenue North just before 9:15 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg and abdomen on Phillips Street and then started walking up the street looking for help.

The victim approached at least one house, smearing blood on a front door he had knocked on.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.