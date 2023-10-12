Woman assaulted on East Nashville trail by man with ski mask on bike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman on a run in East Nashville was put in a terrifying situation when, out of nowhere, a man with a ski mask on a bike came up behind and slapped her.

On Oct. 6 at about 9 a.m., when plenty of people were around, Chelsea Hill said she decided to go for a run at East Nashville’s Shelby Bottoms Greenway.

That’s when a man with a ski mask on a red motorized bike came up.

“Before I had time to react this person grabbed me from behind and then just kept driving,” said Hill.

She said she yelled and took a second to get her bearings. Hill then realized she wasn’t alone.

“Another couple came up behind me and they had said that the person came up behind them as well and kicked the husband in the back of the knee,” she said.

Both Hill and the man filed reports with the Metro Nashville Police Department. That is what they say people should do in situations like this. It’s a paper trail and lets other law enforcement agencies, like Metro Parks Police, know who to look for.

“I definitely hope they will be charged,” said Hill. “It’s going to be difficult. They are wearing a ski mask, it’s hard to identify.”

Hill remembers the man was middle-aged, white and had glasses. She said others on social media reported similar situations on streets nearby.

Now Hill plans to change her running habits and hopes others will too.

“The second I got home I was on Amazon ordering mace to carry with me now,” said Hill. “I think it definitely just makes sure I’m aware of my surroundings.”

MNPD said their sex crimes unit is investigating this.

