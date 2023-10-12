Search underway for missing Clarksville man with medical issues

Police said they're asking for help in finding 39-year-old Rorey Mullins.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a missing Clarksville man who has some medical conditions, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Police said they’re asking for help finding 39-year-old Rorey Mullins.

Mullins’ family last spoke with him on Sept. 22 and said that his phone was turned off. He’s known to frequent the hotels around Exit 4 and Exit 11, according to police.

The family also told police that he has some medical issues. Mullins is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 185 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

“Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 so officers can check on his status, or contact Detective Billotte at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5694,” CPD said.

