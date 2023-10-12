Red Bull Racing coming to Nashville to show off Formula 1 car with star driver Daniel Ricciardo

“This event will give fans a chance to witness the Formula 1 car up close and personal and bring everyone together with a festival and family friendly event environment.”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Red Bull Racing and star driver Daniel Ricciardo is coming to Nashville to show off its Formula 1 car up close and personal in this weekend.

On Saturday, the Red Bull Showrun will be going down on Lower Broadway.

“Prepare yourself for an unforgettable experience where the spectators’ hearts will race nearly as fast as an F1 car. This event will give fans a chance to witness the Formula 1 car up close and personal and bring everyone together with a festival and family friendly event environment,” Red Bull said.

Below is a look at Red Bull’s weekend in Nashville:

Friday

  • 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. - FRIDAY FAN ZONE AT FIFTH + BROADWAY (5036 BROADWAY, NASHVILLE, TN 37203)
  • PIT STOP CHALLENGE, ORACLE RED BULL RACING SIMULATORS, RED BULL MERCH, AND MORE

Saturday

  • 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. -- ACTIVATION VILLAGE (CORNER OF 2ND AND BROADWAY)
  • 12:00 p.m. - RED BULL SHOWRUN BEGINS:
  • 2:00 p.m. - RED BULL SHOWRUN ENDS
  • 8:00 p.m. - OFFICIAL AFTER PARTY AT OLE RED
