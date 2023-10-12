Police searching for ‘autistic but highly functioning’ teen from Murfreesboro

The teen could possibly be in Ohio, police said.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a Murfreesboro 18-year-old who was last seen on Oct. 6.

Elijah Millar, 18, was reported missing by his family on Tuesday after he told his mother he was going to airsoft even for the weekend. Police believe that he may be in Ohio.

Millar is autistic, but highly functioning, according to police.

“If anyone sees Elijah Millar or know where he can be located, please contact Detective Julia Cox with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 629-201-5514,” MPD said.

