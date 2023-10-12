NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a person of interest connected to a deadly East Nashville shooting from early September.

Police said homicide detectives are working to identify the man (pictured below) in connection to the Sept. 3 shooting where Corey Bryant, 40, was shot.

Person of interest wanted in connection to deadly East Nashville shooting (Metro Police)

The man MNPD is searching for was reportedly spotted in the Sylvan Street area at the time of the shooting. Police said Bryant became involved in an argument with another man and woman, resulting in gunfire in the 500 block of Sylvan St.

“Know him? Call CrimeStoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.

