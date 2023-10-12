New app will track school buses Wilson County

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County parent Leigh Ankney knows just how stressful it is to get her four kids on the bus every morning.

“One is a special needs student that rides the bus very early in the morning and then the other three ride to their schools,” said Leigh Ankney.

Ankney likes the idea that the Wilson County Schools are working to launch an app called Here Comes the Bus, which would give updates to parents on the bus location.

“Having a program or an app like that would definitely be such a big help to us parents, especially us that live out in the country we’re the last ones to know if the bus is running late and then the time has already passed,” said Ankney.

On Wednesday, the school district said it has the app, it’s just not ready to launch.

“We can’t unveil the app until we have all of our routing information correct. I’m hoping to get the app out and available sometime this school year,” said Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell during Wednesday’s school board meeting.

Wilson County school bus driver Diana Tinsley knows firsthand how delays on the roads impact times of arrival.

“Sometimes we run into accidents, so that slows us down. Sometimes the traffic will sometimes slow us down and parents will not know that,” said Tinsley.

She said it would be great adding this app because it keeps parents in the loop of what’s happening.

“It would help the parents a lot not to worry so much, and that helps them budget their time,” said Tinsley.

The school district does not have an exact date as to when the app will launch. There’s still a lot of logistical work that’s at play and they want to make sure accuracy is up to 100% before launching.

In other action at Wednesday’s meeting, the board voted to place Identical by Ellen Hopkins and Breathless by Jennifer Niven on the mature reading list.

