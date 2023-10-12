NES customers’ power bills increasing, as cost of electricity goes up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Just ahead of the cold weather months, Nashville Electric Service (NES) said during October its customers can expect higher electric bills.

NES is raising the average customer’s monthly bill by 3.6%, which is an overall increase of about $5 per bill, the power company said.

The rate adjustment is necessary because the TVA increased the cost of electricity by 2.5%, as well as the end of the Pandemic Recovery Credit, according to NES.

“Well you know, everything is going up and my reaction is, I can’t fault NES anymore than I can anybody else because it seems like to me, they all going up,” NES customer, Elvin Woodruff Jr., said.

NES said it strives to limit increases to 3%-5% every three to five years to cover the rising costs of serving Middle Tennessee.

“I feel like everything is going up which adds stress across the board, gas, electricity, even our water bill seems to be higher,” NES customer, Emily Pritchard, said.

TVA may increase wholesale rates on a yearly basis – which are then passed through to customers. If you've lived in your home for at least a year, you can sign up for NES' Balanced Billing program, which gives you an idea of what to expect on your monthly bill by averaging your home's energy usage.

