Nashville teacher to receive grant to guide students in science research

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teacher in Nashville is one of 100 educators across the United States who will receive a stipend to help guide her students in scientific research and help them enter science competitions.

Jennifer Gentry, of Vanderbilt Collaborative for STEM Education and Outreach, will receive $3,000 from the Society for Science.

Society for Science is a nonprofit in Washington D.C. Each year they select 100 educators for their Advocate Program. In 2023, 87 advocates will each receive $3,000, while 13 lead advocates will receive $5,000.

In addition to receiving the grant, advocates receive training and support from the Society for Science, mentorship from Lead Associates and an all-expense paid trip to attend the Advocate Training Institute in Washington, D.C., according to Society for Science.

The Society Advocate Program helps students from underrepresented groups from low-income households. The program helps the students develop STEM projects that can be entered into science research competitions.

