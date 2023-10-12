Nashville teacher to receive grant to guide students in science research

The teacher was one of 100 educators chosen.
Jennifer Gentry, Vanderbilt Collaborative for STEM Education and Outreach
Jennifer Gentry, Vanderbilt Collaborative for STEM Education and Outreach(Society for Science)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teacher in Nashville is one of 100 educators across the United States who will receive a stipend to help guide her students in scientific research and help them enter science competitions.

Jennifer Gentry, of Vanderbilt Collaborative for STEM Education and Outreach, will receive $3,000 from the Society for Science.

Society for Science is a nonprofit in Washington D.C. Each year they select 100 educators for their Advocate Program. In 2023, 87 advocates will each receive $3,000, while 13 lead advocates will receive $5,000.

In addition to receiving the grant, advocates receive training and support from the Society for Science, mentorship from Lead Associates and an all-expense paid trip to attend the Advocate Training Institute in Washington, D.C., according to Society for Science.

The Society Advocate Program helps students from underrepresented groups from low-income households. The program helps the students develop STEM projects that can be entered into science research competitions.

