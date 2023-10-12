Nashville musician to perform at Walk To End Alzheimer’s

The musician, MaRynn Taylor, has grandparents who live with Alzheimer’s.
Singer Songwriter To Perform Song At Nashville Walk To End Alzheimer's
Singer Songwriter To Perform Song At Nashville Walk To End Alzheimer's(Alzheimer's Association)
By Carley Gordon
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Nov. 4 WSMV 4 will participate in the Nashville Walk To End Alzheimer’s as the official media sponsor.

We’ve learned an up-and-coming singer-songwriter will be there performing a meaningful song.

Both of MaRynn Taylor’s grandparents are living with Alzheimer’s.

She was stunned the first time her grandfather didn’t recognize her and she wrote a song about it called, “I Love You, Remember.”

The song will come out on Oct. 27 and MaRynn will be performing it at the walk on November 4th.

She said every time she’s sung it so far, people have been moved to tears.

“I hope when I do sing it at the walk, that people just feel that overwhelming feeling of love towards their loved ones that have Alzheimer’s and, you know, in times of doubt when you don’t really know what to say or how to answer their questions, I feel like all I do is remind them how much I love them,” said Taylor.

If you’d like to join the WSMV 4 team at the walk you can sign up at 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Nashville, TN: WSMV4 | Walk to End Alzheimer’s

