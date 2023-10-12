Nashville musician to perform at Walk To End Alzheimer’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Nov. 4, WSMV4 will participate in the Nashville Walk To End Alzheimer’s as the official media sponsor.

We’ve learned an up-and-coming singer-songwriter will be there performing a meaningful song.

Both of MaRynn Taylor’s grandparents are living with Alzheimer’s.

She was stunned the first time her grandfather didn’t recognize her and she wrote a song about it called, “I love you, remember.”

It’s coming out on Oct. 27 and MaRynn will be performing it at the walk on Nov. 4.

She says every time she’s sang it so far, people have been moved to tears.

“I hope when I do sing it at the walk, that people just feel that overwhelming feeling of love towards their loved ones that have Alzheimer’s and, you know, in times of doubt when you don’t really know what to say or how to answer their questions, I feel like all I do is remind them how much I love them,” Taylor said.

If you’d like to join the WSMV4 team at the walk you can sign up at 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Nashville, TN: WSMV4 | Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

It’s finished! Our promo for the upcoming @endalztn walk in Nashville!



If you haven’t yet, be sure to join our team by going to: https://t.co/uw3ztWLZl7 pic.twitter.com/w0BohobnA6 — Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) October 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.