Nashville musician to perform at Walk To End Alzheimer’s

She was stunned the first time her grandfather didn’t recognize her and she wrote a song about it called, “I love you, remember.”
Nashville musician to perform at Walk To End Alzheimer’s
Nashville musician to perform at Walk To End Alzheimer’s(WSMV)
By Carley Gordon
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Nov. 4, WSMV4 will participate in the Nashville Walk To End Alzheimer’s as the official media sponsor.

We’ve learned an up-and-coming singer-songwriter will be there performing a meaningful song.

Both of MaRynn Taylor’s grandparents are living with Alzheimer’s.

She was stunned the first time her grandfather didn’t recognize her and she wrote a song about it called, “I love you, remember.”

It’s coming out on Oct. 27 and MaRynn will be performing it at the walk on Nov. 4.

She says every time she’s sang it so far, people have been moved to tears.

“I hope when I do sing it at the walk, that people just feel that overwhelming feeling of love towards their loved ones that have Alzheimer’s and, you know, in times of doubt when you don’t really know what to say or how to answer their questions, I feel like all I do is remind them how much I love them,” Taylor said.

If you’d like to join the WSMV4 team at the walk you can sign up at 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Nashville, TN: WSMV4 | Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young girl was found wandering around Spring Hill on Wednesday.
Parents of girl spotted wandering in Spring Hill found
Man flown to Nashville hospital in critical condition after ATV crash, THP investigating
Man flown to Nashville hospital in critical condition after ATV crash, THP investigating
Image of judge's gavel
Charges dropped against former Nashville paramedic accused of killing wife, father-in-law
Police Lights
Parents arrested for paying child in marijuana to babysit, face human trafficking charge in Kentucky
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Thieves steal money from man making deposit at South Nashville bank ATM

Latest News

Tennessee Performing Arts Center
Lawmakers approve grant for TPAC’s $200 million new Performing Arts Center in Nashville
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Nashville Airport launches new text alert feature for traffic backups, alternate routes
Person of interest wanted in connection to deadly East Nashville shooting
Person of interest wanted in connection to deadly East Nashville shooting
Fencing contractor in court
Police searching for ‘autistic but highly functioning’ teen from Murfreesboro
Police searching for ‘autistic but highly functioning’ teen from Murfreesboro