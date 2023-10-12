Nashville homeowners out thousands of dollars after contractor disappears from jobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When Anne McGinn bought a small home in East Nashville, her investment plan seemed simple. She was going to hire a contractor to fix the place up, then flip the house for a little profit to help boost her family’s finances.

“I work in health care and I’m a single mom,” McGinn said. “So, one of my children is special needs, and I was trying to supplement my income.”

But McGinn says earlier this year her plan went sideways when the contractor she hired, a man named Thomas Brooks, skipped out on the project after taking $59,000 of her money to do the job.

“He has refused to return my money,” said McGinn, standing in a home with no internal doors, exposed rafters and unfinished walls and floors.

“So, they did some of the framing, but it’s not correct,” said McGinn. “Now, we’re just kind of lost in the situation because we have no plumbing, no HVAC. We have some electricity, but not in all the places we need it.”

McGinn is not alone in claiming Brooks, who runs Titan Construction and Development LLC., bailed on home renovation projects after collecting huge sums of cash upfront.

Three other people, Cullum Stirling, David Van Buren and Reed Sircy, met with WSMV4 Investigates at McGinn’s home, sharing similar stories.

“My project included enclosing and framing a garage, new flooring, new paint,” said Stirling. “And when I started running into issues with him, it looked very much like this house.”

“I paid him out a total of just over $67,000,” Stirling said. “Then he stopped showing up, and there was always an excuse why work wasn’t getting done, like some sort of an emergency.”

McGinn says she paid Brooks $59,000 before he stopped working on her home. Van Buren claims Brooks took $80,000 from him before disappearing, and Sircy says he is out more than $94,000.

All four say Brooks was referred to them by people in the local real estate, construction and development communities.

“We didn’t just run out there and hire the first guy we found,” Stirling said. “And we talked about it, we all called references, saw his company had a license, and we signed contracts.”

Despite taking steps to try and protect themselves, all four say they believe they got ripped off by a guy who is more conman than a contractor because in each case, they claim Brooks did the same thing.

They say Brooks would collect a deposit, called a contractor fee when he signed their contract, then do a little bit of work on the job, before claiming he needed more money to finish the project.

“I think he is very good on the front end of sales, and getting started on the work,” said Stirling.

But after collecting those big checks, all four say Brooks stopped showing up, and projects that he promised to complete in two to three months, are now less than halfway finished eight to 12 months later.

“So, there’s a consistent pattern here,” said Stirling. “Rinse and repeat.”

Initially, all four say they considered filing civil lawsuits against Brooks to recoup their money but say that option is a dead end.

“He’s filing bankruptcy,” McGinn said. “So, we’re just kind of in limbo.”

So earlier this year, they say they independently inquired with the District Attorney’s Offices in Davidson and Wilson counties, where Brooks did business with them, about filing criminal charges but say they got turned away.

“How do you say he’s not trying to commit fraud,” said Stirling, who says he spoke with the DA’s office in Wilson County. “But they said basically because he came in and put a nail in the wall it went from fraud to just a bad job, and unfortunately, there’s no law against a bad job.”

“I was told legally, there’s nothing we can do criminally in order to recoup the funds or have him arrested,” said McGinn, who contacted the DA in Davidson County. “So, the system is kind of having his back it seems, rather than helping us through the situation.”

WSMV4 Investigates did reach out to the District Attorney’s Office in both counties. Both offices are currently taking a second look at the complaints to determine if any crimes were committed.

WSMV4 Investigates went to Brooks’ home in Hermitage to speak with him about the troubled jobs, the complaints filed against him with TDIC, and what happened to the money he collected on the McGinn, Stirling, Van Buren and Sircy jobs. No one answered the door when we knocked, however.

We also called, emailed and tried contacting Brooks over social media, eventually getting a direct message back on Instagram. In that message, he said he was filing for bankruptcy due to medical bills. He went on to say that his attorney advised him not to call us back.

In the meantime, WSMV4 Investigates filed a request for public records with the Tennessee Department of Insurance and Commerce, uncovering eight complaints against Brooks seeking to have his state contractor license revoked.

According to those records, Brooks failed to respond to the complaints, and as a result his license contractor’s license, which expired in May, is not currently eligible for renewal.

A spokesperson for TDIC also tells WSMV4 Investigates that the agency continues looking into the complaints and urges anyone having similar business dealings with Brooks to file a complaint immediately.

While TDIC does not have the ability to initiate criminal proceedings, the spokesperson tells WSMV4 Investigates that in certain cases, the agency will refer its investigations to the State Attorney General’s Office for possible prosecution.

But for McGinn, that is little consolation at this point, saying she is working now to salvage her investment home and keep it from dragging her into financial ruin.

“At this point, I mean you have to laugh to keep from just crying about losing such a large amount of money.”

A loss of money that only keeps growing, all four say, because they are now paying interest on the loans they took out to purchase the homes, plus they now have to find and pay new contractors to finish the work Brooks abandoned.

“And that’s not an easy thing,” said Stirling. “Because for liability issues, a lot of contractors don’t want to come in and take over someone else’s work. It’s a nightmare.”

“To add insult to injury, he also canceled all the permits on our jobs,” said McGinn. “He didn’t have to do that, but he did, I guess as a final jerk move. So now, we have to take the time and spend the money to get new permits before we can start moving forward again.”

