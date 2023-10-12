Nashville Airport launches new text alert feature for traffic backups, alternate routes

The airport launched this feature as it deals with an influx of travelers for the fall break season.
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Nashville International Airport (BNA)(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville International Airport (BNA) is launching a new feature helping travelers out getting to and from the airport.

BNA has launched a new text alert feature that will keep travelers informed on traffic at the airport, along with alternate routes available.

“SIGN UP NOW for our newest feature - BNA text alerts! These alerts will keep travelers informed on traffic at BNA and alternate routes available. Link to sign up: https://bit.ly/3PV6bUT,” BNA said on X.

The airport launched this feature as it deals with an influx of travelers for the fall break season.

“Nashville International Airport (BNA®) is gearing up for its busiest travel period of the year, the Fall Break season. BNA anticipates a significant surge in passenger traffic in the upcoming weeks, with the peak days being October 8, October 15, and October 22,” BNA said.

The next surge of travelers is expected during the upcoming holiday season as 2023 comes to a close.

