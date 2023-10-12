Man arrested for allegedly stalking, shooting ex-girlfriend

Cross showed up at his ex’s home the month before she shooting incident, according to police
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s car, according to an arrest report.

According to police, Justin Cross’ ex said he came to her home on Sept. 8 with a face mask and handgun.

Just more than a month later, on Oct. 11, she believed she saw Cross’ car outside her home for some time. When she left her home, she confirmed it was Cross’ car, according to police.

She then got in her car with another woman and began driving off. Cross began following her and cut her off, according to the report. He then got out of the car and shot at her car several times, striking her in the side, police said.

According to the report, Cross recognized the other passenger with his ex and began shooting at her too.

After Cross was arrested and put in the back of the police car, he allegedly used both his feet to push out the patrol car window, which caused the window to get bent and come off the track, according to police.

Cross was arrested for stalking, vandalism, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted criminal homicide.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young girl was found wandering around Spring Hill on Wednesday.
Parents of girl spotted wandering in Spring Hill found
Man flown to Nashville hospital in critical condition after ATV crash, THP investigating
Man flown to Nashville hospital in critical condition after ATV crash, THP investigating
Image of judge's gavel
Charges dropped against former Nashville paramedic accused of killing wife, father-in-law
Police Lights
Parents arrested for paying child in marijuana to babysit, face human trafficking charge in Kentucky
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Thieves steal money from man making deposit at South Nashville bank ATM

Latest News

Police searching for ‘autistic but highly functioning’ teen from Murfreesboro
Police searching for ‘autistic but highly functioning’ teen from Murfreesboro
A Tennessee lawmaker is proposing a new law that would require summer school for some students....
TN In Ten 10-12-23
Grand jury indicts local fencing contractor
Fencing contractor appears in court on theft charges
Jennifer Gentry, Vanderbilt Collaborative for STEM Education and Outreach
Nashville teacher to receive grant to guide students in science research
Metro Police release video of suspects pointing lasers at MNPD helicopters
Street racing caused 6 deaths in Nashville so far in 2023, police say