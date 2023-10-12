Man arrested for allegedly stalking, shooting ex-girlfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s car, according to an arrest report.

According to police, Justin Cross’ ex said he came to her home on Sept. 8 with a face mask and handgun.

Just more than a month later, on Oct. 11, she believed she saw Cross’ car outside her home for some time. When she left her home, she confirmed it was Cross’ car, according to police.

She then got in her car with another woman and began driving off. Cross began following her and cut her off, according to the report. He then got out of the car and shot at her car several times, striking her in the side, police said.

According to the report, Cross recognized the other passenger with his ex and began shooting at her too.

After Cross was arrested and put in the back of the police car, he allegedly used both his feet to push out the patrol car window, which caused the window to get bent and come off the track, according to police.

Cross was arrested for stalking, vandalism, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted criminal homicide.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.