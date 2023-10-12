Lawmakers approve grant for TPAC’s $200 million new Performing Arts Center in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Thursday, the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) relocation grant of $200 million was approved by the State Building Commission.

The new location is still to be determined and a design firm is working with the City of Nashville to figure out where it would go.

The relocation grant will provide funds for the design and construction of the new center, according to the Department of General Services.

According to the grant agreement, TPAC must match 20% of the grant funds. The duration of the grant will be until the state grant is disbursed or on July 1, 2028, per the agreement.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.