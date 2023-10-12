Hispanic Heritage Month: Bridging the gap between Spanish speakers and country music

One country music artist’s message for the Hispanic community this month is to not be afraid of change.
Country music is reaching a much broader audience this Hispanic Heritage Month.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Nashville country music artist Sammy Arriaga says he’s bridging the gap between country music and Spanish speakers. He makes music of his own in English and covers the country songs you know and love in Spanish.

He moved here from Miami in 2011 after being on American Idol and taught himself how to play the guitar through YouTube.

These days, he’s seeing his work pay off with a recent popularity surge on social media. Arriaga gives thanks to platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, which have allowed him to branch out to different demographics and communities, including the Latin community.

He grew up on Salsa, Merengue, Reggaeton, and hip hop and says he’s found a way to combine his roots and country music. He says people love something different and out of the ordinary, and that adding his Latin spin allows him to reach a whole new audience.

His message for the Hispanic community this month is to not be afraid of change but to instead be original and let that shine.

“Now that there’s more representation for our culture in country music now more than ever before, I’ve never been more excited to continue to create music and be my full authentic self,” Arriaga said.

Keeping that in mind, he says he’s optimistic about the future.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

