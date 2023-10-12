Group calls on Franklin political candidates to denounce hate groups after Gabrielle Hanson refused

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Williamson County political action committee is calling on all candidates running in the upcoming Franklin city election to denounce all hate groups, including white supremacists, following current alderman and mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson’s refusal to do so at at a recent meeting.

Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, seven of the eight current aldermen and alderman candidate Greg Caesar have denounced hate and intimidation as having no place in Franklin, according to The Coalition for Common Sense, the Tennessee political action committee or PAC. On Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Franklin’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Hanson said she would not denounce these groups, including a group of self-proclaimed neo-Nazis who attended a political forum in support of Hanson.

“I’m literally not going to denounce whatever it is that they want to be, whether I agree with what they do in their personal life or not,” Hanson said, adding she knew the hate group was going to come to the forum but advised them not to “make a scene.”

“If they want to support you and your re-election, and they want to support me, that is their right. We don’t discriminate in this community against anyone. Never did they lay a hand on anyone, and they were very respectful while they were here.”

According to the political action committee, other candidates including Gary Moore, Patrick George and Jeff Feldman have also not made statements denouncing the group.

“I was in the audience for both the forum and BOMA meeting and was as shocked as everyone by Hanson’s vitriol,” Coalition Chairman Bob Ravener said in a media release. “Our coalition was equally alarmed at how she manipulated facts about our city and all the good the very people she is now attacking have done. If she and the other candidates running for elected office refuse to denounce hate and intimidation, then they have no business representing our community.”

The committee says despite Hanson’s claims the City of Franklin has been “crumbling” since she arrived, the city continues to achieve significant accolades from organizations and media outlets across the country.

“Time and time again Franklin is recognized as a wonderfully run city thanks to the work of the current board of mayor and aldermen, as well as the city staff,” added Ravener. “The division of this community only began with Hanson’s own words and actions that completely distort how truly special this community is to live and work. The question for voters is whether they want Franklin to remain a vibrant, positive and shining place or a dark and deteriorating shell of itself. The choice is clear.”

The Coalition for Common Sense TN was recently formed as a grassroots effort to support elected officials and candidates who have the greater good of the community as a priority versus “divisive ideological issues,” the media release said.

“The coalition is a response to a widespread concern and is being initiated by an active, cross-section of citizens who see a need to engage their friends, families and neighbors in local government.”

To date, over 700 Williamson County residents have signed on to the coalition, according to the PAC.

Hanson will face incumbent Ken Moore in Franklin’s Oct. 24 election.

