Former Tennessee corrections officers plead guilty to breaking inmates jaw, trying to cover it up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two former tactical officers for the Tennessee Department of Corrections Strike Force have pleaded guilty for their roles in the assault of an inmate at a Tennessee prison.

Javian Griffin, 38, of Nashville, pleaded guilty Wednesday to using unlawful force on an inmate and to providing false information in his official report for the incident, according to a U.S. Justice Department media release. His co-defendant, Sebron Hollands, 33, of Clarksville pleaded guilty last week to providing false information in his official report regarding the same incident at the Northwest Correctional Complex prison in Tiptonville.

According to court documents, Griffin admitted he punched an inmate — identified as K.W. — in the head without justification, breaking his jaw. Griffin admitted that at the time he punched K.W., the inmate did not resist or pose a threat justifying his use of force, according to the media release.

Griffin and Hollands each admitted that they provided false information in their official reports to halt the investigation of the incident, according to prosecutors.

“These two defendants used their power as correctional officers to engage in criminal conduct that victimized a person in state custody,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division will continue to hold accountable correctional officers who assault inmates and then try to cover up their criminal conduct.”

“We look to corrections officers to keep prisons safe and secure and to carry out their duties with the utmost integrity,” added U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee. “Instead of upholding and enforcing the oath he took, this officer used his position of authority to violate an inmate’s rights and then conceal the harm he caused. No correctional officer is above the law. This office’s National Security and Civil Rights Unit will continue to prioritize the prosecution of public employees who violate the civil rights of others.”

Prosecutors recommended Griffin serve a 48-month prison sentence. Hollands faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for his false report. They both will be sentenced next year. The FBI Memphis Field Office investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.