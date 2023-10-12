Five inducted into Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people were inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame during ceremonies held Wednesday at the Music City Center.

It was a surreal moment for country music star Keith Urban.

“In this town, being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame is definitely not something that I had on my radar,” Urban said.

The 2023 class included Urban, Casey Beathard, Kix Brooks, David Lee Murphy and Rafe Van Hoy.

This year’s Legacy Category honored the late John Jarrard, who is known for his presence on Music Row.

“If he were here tonight, he’d be like, ‘Are you sure I’m supposed to be here? Are you sure this isn’t a mistake?’ Look at all these other writers. They are so amazing. They’ve had incredible songs and John did too. He had 11 number ones,” Janet Jarrard, John Jarrard’s wife, said.

This is the organization’s 53rd anniversary of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala.

