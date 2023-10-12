First Alert Weather: Another Cooler Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

More sunshine to go around the Mid State today with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon.

Friday will start dry, but we’ll see more cloud cover build in throughout the afternoon. We’ll be keeping an eye on some late day rain showers that should continue to settle into the Mid State overnight. The bulk of that rain will taper off for our Saturday afternoon, but I won’t totally rule out a leftover shower for Saturday.

I also cannot totally rule out a shower on Sunday, but that’s all looking rather isolated and most if not all of us are going to stay dry.

The weekend will be much cooler again with temperatures in the 60s and a good fall breezy with gusts around 20 mph.

Cooler and breezy weather hangs with us into early next week, with highs staying in the 60s on Monday.

We’ll stay in the 60s on Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine then get back in the 70s by Wednesday.

