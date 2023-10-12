First Alert Forecast: Cooler air and a few showers this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We end the week on a warm note before a cold front brings a cool down and some rain by the weekend.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

This evening looks nice. It will remain relatively mild for this time of year, but eventually cool down into the 50s by morning.

Expect a few more clouds on Friday. There will be the slightest chance for an isolated shower or two. Rain chance, 20%. High, 78. Friday will be a little more breezy, too, when compared with today.

We’ll have dry weather for Friday Night Football, overall. Rain chance, just 20% once again.

THIS WEEKEND:

A cold front will move through late Friday night and early Saturday morning. It will trigger a few more showers. If you’re looking for some beneficial rain to help with our developing drought, this will not be the system. All we expect is a few one hundredths of an inch of rain, if that, in any one place.

Saturday will be variably cloudy and turn breezy. The high near 70 with falling temperatures.

Sunday looks variably cloudy too, but windy. There could be a sprinkle or two at anytime.

Thanks to a reinforcing shot of cool air, Sunday will be cooler than Saturday & only top off in the 50s and lowermost 60s.

The drought has worsened in the Mid State over the last week. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will turn out to be a lot like Sunday, with slightly less wind though.

Tuesday and Wednesday both look like gorgeous days, highs Tuesday in the upper 60s and highs Wednesday in the mid 70s.

Thursday will feature more clouds and milder weather with a possible isolated shower, highs in the mid 70s.

