Fencing contractor appears in court on theft charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There could be some good news for people who said a local fencing contractor stole thousands of dollars from them. Wednesday, those victims and the contractor appeared in a Sumner County court room to answer to the theft charges.

Wednesday was originally supposed to be a preliminary hearing with Bradley Copas’ alleged victims taking the stand. However, his attorney and the Sumner County District Attorney’s Office were able to reach an agreement instead. Now, the case is going to a grand jury.

Kelly Holden and Cynthia Summers are among the alleged victims who were in court Wednesday. “I think this is a start,” Holden said. “It is irritating to think he thinks he is getting away with it, but he is not if I have anything to do with it,” Summers added.

Copas would not speak with us, but his attorney, Austin Tomlinson, did. WSMV 4 Investigates asked Tomlinson if Copas stole from his clients. “No comment,” Tomlinson said.

Tomlinson said he reached a deal with the Sumner County District Attorney’s Office that he believes could potentially reduce Copas’ charges down to misdemeanors. “I will tell you Mr. Copas will not be a felon,” Tomlinson said.

While Tomlinson would not comment on the details of the agreement, Copas’ alleged victims said this is what the DA’s Office told them: “The understanding is that he is to make restitution for what we agreed upon, and if he does pay by the court date, it will be dropped down to a misdemeanor,” Holden said. “If not, it is definitely a felony.”

WSMV 4 Investigates asked Tomlinson if Copas is going to pay either of them back. “I have no comment on that,” Tomlinson said.

Copas’ arraignment is now set for Nov. 30, just days after his arraignment in Kentucky on similar charges.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.