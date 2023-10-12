East Tennessee agencies cave dive to rescue trapped dog, find a bear

The dog’s rescuers got a large, fluffy surprise when they went into the cave!
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several East Tennessee agencies had to make their way through a cave to rescue a trapped dog Tuesday, but once they got inside, they found a large, fluffy surprise.

According to a post from the Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the dog, Charlie, is the cousin of another dog who needed a rescue about a year ago in the same area of Sevierville.

“Charlie found himself in the same situation, trapped approximately 40 feet deep down an extremely narrow cave shaft,” WCVFD said. Once the rescue team arrived on the scene, WCVFD added, Firefighter Tori Downing and Captain Jon Lanier went into the cave to rescue the trapped Charlie.

“Things took a turn when Firefighter Downing rounded a corner and found a bear sleeping five feet below her and the trapped hunting dog farther in the cave system,” WCVFD said. “The team exited the cave and trail cameras were set up to monitor the cave exit to signal when the bear left.”

Once it was safe to return, the team went back into the cave and rescued Charlie from the cave.

“All told, Charlie was trapped in the cave for three days and for some of that time, shared it (unwillingly) with an approximately 2 year old, 200 pound bear,” WCVFD said. “He was dehydrated and hungry, but in otherwise good condition.”

The Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Sevier County Fire & Rescue, Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Catons Chapel/Richardsons Cove Volunteer Fire Department responded to the rescue.

Yesterday Morning a joint Sevier County Technical Rope Rescue Team was activated consisting of Rope Rescue Techicians...

Posted by Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

