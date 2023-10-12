The Dutch and Carne Mare Make the Non-Alcoholic Cocktail “Faux Daisy”
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Faux Daisy:
Aplos ‘Arise’, Lime, Agave, All the Orange Bitters
Ingredients:
3 oz Aplos ‘Arise’
.75 oz lime juice
.5 oz agave nectar
4 dash All the Bitter Orange Bitters
For the garnish:
salt for the rim
1 lime wheel
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin. Shake a strain over a fresh ice in a salt-rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and serve.
