The Dutch and Carne Mare Make the Non-Alcoholic Cocktail “Faux Daisy”

Faux Daisy:

Aplos ‘Arise’, Lime, Agave, All the Orange Bitters

Ingredients:

3 oz Aplos ‘Arise’

.75 oz lime juice

.5 oz agave nectar

4 dash All the Bitter Orange Bitters

For the garnish:

salt for the rim

1 lime wheel

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin. Shake a strain over a fresh ice in a salt-rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and serve.

