Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Makes “Stealing from the Faulty Ham” Omelet
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Stealing Time from the Faulty Ham
3 Large Eggs
3 oz. Black Forest Ham (Cubed)
2 oz. Yellow Onions (Cut into strips)
½ cup Sharp Yellow Cheddar (shredded)
1 Tbs. Butter
Fruit of your Choice
- In a small bowl, whisk the eggs until frothy.
- Melt the butter in a 10″ nonstick pan over medium-high heat.
- Add the onions and sweat until soft and translucent in color.
- Add the Ham and stir a couple of times.
- Pour in the eggs, and using a spatula lift the cooked egg around the edges, tilting the pan to allow more egg to go underneath and create layers.
- When most of the liquid is cooked, flip the omelet in the pan.
- Once cooked, flip again, add the cheese, fold over, and put on serving plate.
- Garnish with your favorite side of fruit or potatoes.
