Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Makes “Stealing from the Faulty Ham” Omelet


By Today in Nashville
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Stealing Time from the Faulty Ham

3 Large Eggs

3 oz. Black Forest Ham (Cubed)

2 oz. Yellow Onions (Cut into strips)

½ cup Sharp Yellow Cheddar (shredded)

1 Tbs. Butter

Fruit of your Choice

  1. In a small bowl, whisk the eggs until frothy.
  2. Melt the butter in a 10″ nonstick pan over medium-high heat.
  3. Add the onions and sweat until soft and translucent in color.
  4. Add the Ham and stir a couple of times.
  5. Pour in the eggs, and using a spatula lift the cooked egg around the edges, tilting the pan to allow more egg to go underneath and create layers.
  6. When most of the liquid is cooked, flip the omelet in the pan.
  7. Once cooked, flip again, add the cheese, fold over, and put on serving plate.
  8. Garnish with your favorite side of fruit or potatoes.

