125 Tennessee National Guardsmen deployed to southern border

The 1175th Transportation Company will be deployed for one year in McAllen, Texas.
Officials said 125 Tennessee National Guardsmen in a transportation unit are in Texas to help at the U.S.-Mexico border.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A unit of the Tennessee National Guard has been deployed to the United States’ southern border for a year-long mission, the Tennessee Department of Military announced Wednesday.

More than 125 soldiers left Tennessee on Wednesday on the first leg of the deployment to the Southwest border.

The unit is deploying to McAllen, Texas, where they will assist the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency to protect the U.S., prevent illegal entry and other threats.

The 1175th Transportation Company is headquartered in Tullahoma with a detachment in Brownsville.

“It’s a unique mission we have been getting ready for,” Capt. Everett Miller, commander of the 1175th, said in a news release. “Our Soldiers have been working hard for over a year to prepare for this and anything else needed.

According to a news release, some of the tasks the 1175th is prepared to perform is assisting the U.S. Border Patrol with monitoring the border, supporting border patrol stations, and establishing observation posts to help detect illegal entry into the U.S.

The soldiers flew to Fort Bliss, Texas, on Wednesday where they will complete a week of final pre-deployment training before traveling to McAllen.

Governor Bill Lee has said protecting the border protects Tennesseans.

“Tennesseans bear the brunt of this as well with fentanyl trafficking and the challenges and crimes related to that drug tactic,” Lee said in May.

Fentanyl is especially deadly. It has caused 75% of Nashville’s 500 drug overdoses this year.

The DEA said most of that fentanyl comes from across the border.

