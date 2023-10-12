11-year-old hit by car in Clarksville, flown to Nashville hospital

The eastbound lanes of Tiny Town Road at Jockey Drive were closed as part of the investigation.
Clarksville Police Car
Clarksville Police Car(Clarksville Police Department)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 11-year-old child was flown to a Nashville hospital on Thursday after being hit by a car in Clarksville, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Police said the crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on Tiny Town Road at Jockey Drive.

The 11-year-old was attempting to cross Tiny Town Road and was hit by a car traveling eastbound, according to police. The eastbound lanes of Tiny Town Road are currently shut down and motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

The child was flown to Nashville by helicopter and their status is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation and no other information is available at this time.

“Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Burton at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5665,” CPD said.

