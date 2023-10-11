West Nashville woman wakes up to find bullet holes inside home

She said a bullet hole was inches away from her bedroom window.
Bullet in home
Bullet in home(Kayla Sprindis | Home renter)
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two West Nashville women said they found bullet holes inside their home and have no idea how they got there.

One neighbor says she was awakened by gunfire the night before the women’s discovery.

“I just remember waking up and hearing what sounded like it may have been gunshots that were relatively close,” neighbor Hannah Purdy said.

Purdy said she hoped they were fireworks and went back to bed, but down the road on 21st Avenue North, Kayla Sprindis and her roommate woke up to bullet holes.

Sprindis said they found bullets lodged in their window, balcony, and bathroom.

“We noticed that our front window had a hole in it, and it went all the way through our house, and we found a bullet lodge in our sailing,” Sprindis said.

Her roommate called 911 and said when officers arrived, they told her it was probably a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting. Sprindis said that’s when they found more.

“I noticed a bullet lodged in my balcony, and I noticed one above my bedroom door that leads out to my balcony,” Sprindis said. “If this had happened during the workday my roommate would have been shot. It literally missed her computer by an inch.”

Sprindis said another bullet hole was mere inches away from her window. While Sprindis said she’s praying police find answers, neighbor Purdy said she is also shaken up.

“It’s scary,” Purday said. “I’m glad they weren’t in that room at the time that this happened.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department said they have officers investigating the situation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

