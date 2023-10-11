TN lawmaker pushing bill requiring summer school, tutoring for poor TCAP math scores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A state lawmaker is planning to propose a bill with the intent to increase Tennessee student’s math scores.

Rep. Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka) said the proposal would require K-8 students to attend summer school or get a tutor if they score below the benchmark on the math portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP). TCAP data shows last year, only 30 percent of Tennessee students met expectations in math.

“We’re writing a bill right now that will probably be copied across the country on how to solve your mathematics issues going forward,” Cepicky said. “The goal is making sure in mathematics, that kids are always progressing forward towards the ultimate goal of getting to high school and being able to perform in Algebra, Algebra I and II, Geometry and Trig.”

The proposal would not put students in jeopardy of being held back, which is different from the third-grade retention law for students who scored poorly on the reading portion of the TCAP.

“If you can’t read and do math on grade level, how are you going to be successful in this world, in any field you want to pick,” Cepicky said. “Let’s not treat testing negatively. This is a way for you to show us that you know, to prove to us and be proud that yes, I can answer these questions because when you get into the next grade level, you’re going to do the same thing.”

Teacher of 15 years and now full-time mom Teresa Barriente isn’t convinced the pressures of standardized testing are yielding positive results.

“I think that standardized testing can really take the joy out of learning for teachers, students and parents, and I think it brings unnecessary stress to the joy of learning,” Barriente said. “A third grader and even a middle schooler should not have the stress that’s involved in testing. And I know for the teachers it’s also stressful. You can’t control a lot of factors as a teacher.”

Cepicky said he intends to file the bill in January when lawmakers begin work at the Capitol.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.