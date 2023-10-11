TJ Maxx shoplifter sprayed officer in face with bear spray, police say

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A woman accused of shoplifting is now facing more charges after police say one of them sprayed an officer in the face with bear spray.

Police responded Monday to the TJ Maxx in Clarksville, 2724 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., after a group of women were reported to be shoplifting from the store.

A Clarksville Police Department sergeant approached the women in the parking lot, and one of them allegedly sprayed him with bear spray before running away from the scene. The women were later located in Nashville and taken into custody.

Makiya Givans, 18, of Nashville, was seen on video surveillance cameras shoplifting at Dick’s and TJ Maxx, police said. She was charged with theft.

Daniell Pitt, identified as the 25-year-old woman accused of spraying the sergeant with bear spray, faces warrants charging her with aggravated assault on a first responder, felony theft and felony evading.

Detectives believe she has fled the Nashville area. The incident remains under investigation.

