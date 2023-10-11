Thieves steal money from man making deposit at South Nashville bank ATM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for two men who robbed a man trying to make a deposit at an ATM at a South Nashville bank.

Police were called to Bank of America, located at 5801 Nolensville Pike, at 4:06 p.m. after a report of a robbery in progress. Police said two men in a silver Mazda SUV with no tags approached a man while he was making a deposit. They placed the victim in a chokehold while he was trying to make the deposit and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the suspects left the bank and went toward Old Hickory Boulevard. The bank is located just south of Old Hickory.

