Thieves steal money from man making deposit at South Nashville bank ATM

Police said the suspects left the bank in a silver Mazda SUV with no tags.
Metro Police are searching for two men who robbed a man at an ATM near the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for two men who robbed a man trying to make a deposit at an ATM at a South Nashville bank.

Police were called to Bank of America, located at 5801 Nolensville Pike, at 4:06 p.m. after a report of a robbery in progress. Police said two men in a silver Mazda SUV with no tags approached a man while he was making a deposit. They placed the victim in a chokehold while he was trying to make the deposit and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the suspects left the bank and went toward Old Hickory Boulevard. The bank is located just south of Old Hickory.

