Tennessee leaders, House Republicans condemn Hamas attack, back Israel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Leaders in Tennessee’s government, as well as House Republicans, are condemning Hamas’ attacks against Israel and calling on leaders to help expedite the safe return of Americans stuck there.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton released a proclamation on Wednesday morning “in the strongest possible terms,” condemning the invasion of Israel by Hamas.

Below is a brief excerpt from the proclamation:

“WHEREAS, the State of Tennessee stands with the people of Israel in this time of crisis, and express our unequivocal support for the Nation of Israel; we fully support their ability to use force and their military might to defend themselves from terrorists; and we will not allow evil organizations and their supporters to lessen our resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel.”

House Republicans joined McNally and Sexton by expressing their “unanimous support” for Israel, as well as calling on Gov. Bill Lee and Senate leaders to fully support Israel and offer aid in the safe return of Americans.

“At this critical time, we ask that you pledge your total support in defending Israel’s right to exist as a sovereign state and dedicate necessary resources to destroy Hamas’ terrorist regime,” House Republicans said in the letter.

