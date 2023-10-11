Tennesseans in Israel closer to coming home, church group splits to find flights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Most, if not all, Tennessee members of the First Baptist Church group in Israel could be home by next week, WVLT’s Alan Williams said of his group in the now at-war country.

The group has been traveling through Israel and the surrounding area, looking for a way to get back into the United States. He told WVLT News that the group of about a dozen Tennesseans and more from out of state had to go their separate ways to find flights.

“We had to split up,” Williams said. “Tel Aviv doesn’t have the flights, and what flights they do have don’t have the space for the amount of people.”

As of Wednesday morning, Williams said four of the group, including him and his wife, were in Jordan. He said he expects everyone in the group to be back by next week, should everything go according to plan.

Another traveler with Williams, John Neumaier, spoke about what the trip has been like, highlighting the relief the group is feeling as they get closer to getting home.

“Well the trip’s been great, but obviously we had a lot of highs and lows,” Neumaier said. “Culminating today, really, with a sense of relief. After much deliberation and the escalating risk, we made a decision as a group of 12 to try to find ways to head home. Depending on different airlines and different options, we tried to stay in groups of four.”

Senior Pastor Brent McDougal had a similar update, saying that some people who planned to stay as a larger group were able to book flights out of Tel Aviv.

“We are all safe. We are not all out of Israel, however,” McDougal said. “Four from our group were able to cross into Jordan to catch flights home in the next few days. Unfortunately, that option didn’t work well for the remainder of our group that plans to stay together to get home. We have now booked flights out of Tel Aviv on the local Israeli airline that is still flying in and out of the city, and we are hopeful that nothing will disrupt these flights. The situation as you know is fluid, so if a better option presents itself, we are open to that. Our goal is to make safe, wise decisions that can get us all home as soon as possible.”

Williams added that he’s been in contact with members of Congress and the State Department, saying he is in a “day-by-day” situation.

