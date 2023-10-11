Suspect with alleged ‘mental issues’ shot and killed, here’s why mental health professionals didn’t respond

Nashville’s Crisis Intervention Team, a partnership between police and mental health professionals, was responding to another call when a hostage situation took place.
Officers shot and killed Joshua Kersey, 30, on Monday night during a hostage situation.
Officers shot and killed Joshua Kersey, 30, on Monday night during a hostage situation.(Daniel Smithson | MNPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Mental health professionals were unable to help de-escalate an Antioch hostage situation involving a distressed man with “mental issues” Monday night, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Brooke Reese, an MNPD spokeswoman, said the department’s Crisis Intervention Team, which is a partnership between the Metro Nashville Police Department, Mental Health Cooperative, and other metro government agencies to help those experiencing a behavioral health crisis, was unable to respond because they were involved in a drug overdose situation as officers worked to diffuse the Antioch incident that later turned deadly.

Reese added that the department would not have sent the clinicians into an armed hostage situation.

“They were, unfortunately, unavailable to respond,” Reese wrote in an email. “However, a team of negotiators was en route.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Metro Nashville Police release bodycam footage of shooting involving officer, hostage held at knifepoint

Before they could get there, police shot and killed 30-year-old Joshua Kersey, who was accused of holding a man at knifepoint. Police were called to a home on Split Oak Trail at 8:20 p.m. on Monday and discovered Kersey holding a man at knifepoint. Police said the victim lived at the home with Kersey’s mom, sister and four children.

Kersey’s mother dialed 911.

In the bodycam footage released on Tuesday, the mother can be heard saying all four children are under the age of eight, with the youngest being six years old.

“He’s my son and well, he has severe mental issues,” the mother said in a recorded 911 call. “When he drinks, he gets violent. He’s in the house with the kids right now, and I’m really scared.”

Footage shows officers entering the home and engaging with Kersey for an estimated 40 minutes in an effort to “peacefully end the situation.”

“I see your feet, open the door and I’ll slit his f****** throat,” Kersey says in the video. Police said they later heard signs of a struggle going on behind the door. Officers entered the room and a shot was fired while Kersey lay on his back.

Kersey was shot and killed by South Precinct Officer Cole Ranseen. Police said Ranseen is now on routine administrative assignment.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

