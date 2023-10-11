‘A step in the right direction’: School, nonprofit helps bullied twins

The twins lost their father to COVID-19, according to an official with the school.
(Joeseph Saint)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A nonprofit organization helped raise funds and accept donations to help a pair of middle school twins whose father passed away.

According to Maggie Dicks with H.G. Hill Middle School, the twins lost their father to COVID-19.

“All areas of their life have been impacted,” Dicks said.

Dicks said one of the biggest struggles the twins dealt with was with their hygiene. She added that students would make comments about how they smelled.

Dicks said she was able to work with Community Resource Center through their hygiene pantry. The resource center says as Middle Tennessee’s sole hygiene hub, they provide free hygiene products to local schools.

“Our partnership extends across nine districts spanning seven counties, offering crucial support to students who face ongoing needs,” CRC said.

CRC said Dicks’ story sheds light on the impact of the H.G. Hill hygiene pantry.

“It’s a beacon of trust and support during uncertain times and significant losses,” CRC said.

Dicks said while this doesn’t fix everything for the twins, the hygiene pantry is a step in the right direction.

