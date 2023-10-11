Search underway for missing Murfreesboro woman

Police said 40-year-old Juannita Scruggs was last seen in the parking lot of St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Search underway for missing Murfreesboro woman
Search underway for missing Murfreesboro woman(Murfreesboro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are searching for a woman who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Police said 40-year-old Juannita Scruggs was last seen in the parking lot of St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call Det. Julia Cox with the MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 629-201-5514.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
2 Nashville women kidnapped, held at gunpoint, police say
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Former Tennessee middle school counselor accused of sending child sexual abuse material online
Longtime Tennessee news anchor among many attempting to leave Israel after deadly attacks
‘Pretty scary’ says longtime Tennessee news anchor trying to leave Israel amid war
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Police identify man killed in crash involving semi-truck, car in Antioch
Numbers drawn for $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot but it is unknown if there is a winner
Nashvillian 1 number away from Powerball jackpot as it grows to nearly $2B

Latest News

Ronald McAbee was found guilty on charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S....
Former Tennessee sheriff’s deputy in training found guilty after assaulting downed officer during Jan. 6 riot
ATM Machine generic
Nashville security trainers provide tips on how to avoid robbery, specifically at ATM
Gabrielle Hanson refuses to denounce neo-Nazis
Tennessee Titans new stadium rendering
Metro Nashville files suit against state over replacement of Metro-appointed Sports Authority members