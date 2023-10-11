Search underway for missing Murfreesboro woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are searching for a woman who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Police said 40-year-old Juannita Scruggs was last seen in the parking lot of St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call Det. Julia Cox with the MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 629-201-5514.

Juannita Scruggs, 40, was reported missing by her family on October 10. Scruggs was last seen in the parking lot of St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She has been entered into NCIC as missing. Contact Det. Julia Cox with the MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 629-201-5514. pic.twitter.com/oum1f0FdIp — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) October 11, 2023

