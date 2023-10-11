Search underway for missing Murfreesboro woman
Police said 40-year-old Juannita Scruggs was last seen in the parking lot of St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are searching for a woman who was reported missing on Tuesday.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call Det. Julia Cox with the MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 629-201-5514.
