Search underway for Kentucky man accused of human trafficking, organized crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a man wanted for some serious charges, including organized crime.

KSP is searching for 34-year-old Dustin E. Newsome.

Newsome is wanted on charges of human trafficking, organized crime, and possession of child pornography, among other related charges. He’s six feet tall with brown eyes, however, police say he is known to wear colored contact lenses.

“If you have information about his location, please contact KSP Post 9 in Pikeville at 606-433-7711,” KSP said.

*SHARE* #WantedWednesday KSP is looking for 34-year-old Dustin E. Newsome. He is wanted for human trafficking, organized... Posted by Kentucky State Police on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.