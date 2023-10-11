Search underway for Kentucky man accused of human trafficking, organized crime

The 34-year-old is wanted for human trafficking, organized crime, possession of child pornography, and other related charges, KSP said.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a man wanted for some serious charges, including organized crime.

KSP is searching for 34-year-old Dustin E. Newsome.

Newsome is wanted on charges of human trafficking, organized crime, and possession of child pornography, among other related charges. He’s six feet tall with brown eyes, however, police say he is known to wear colored contact lenses.

“If you have information about his location, please contact KSP Post 9 in Pikeville at 606-433-7711,” KSP said.

