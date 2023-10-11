Parents of girl spotted wandering in Spring Hill found

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: The child’s parents have been found.

PREVIOUS STORY: Spring Hill police are looking for help finding the parents of a child found wandering alone.

The child was found walking in the area of Buckner Lane and Rippavilla Way on Wednesday.

If you know the child or her parents, you’re urged to contact Spring Hill’s dispatch center at 931-486-2632.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.