Parents of girl spotted wandering in Spring Hill found

The child was found walking in the area of Buckner Lane and Rippavilla Way on Wednesday.
A young girl was found wandering around Spring Hill on Wednesday.
A young girl was found wandering around Spring Hill on Wednesday.(Daniel Smithson | Spring Hill PD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: The child’s parents have been found.

PREVIOUS STORY: Spring Hill police are looking for help finding the parents of a child found wandering alone.

The child was found walking in the area of Buckner Lane and Rippavilla Way on Wednesday.

If you know the child or her parents, you’re urged to contact Spring Hill’s dispatch center at 931-486-2632.

