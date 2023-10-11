Nashville security trainers provide tips on how to avoid robbery, specifically at ATM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Security trainers at High Caliber train people to prevent becoming a victim of crimes like the robbery that happened at an ATM in Nashville this week.

Lead trainer Blaise Lane said the shop on Lebanon Pike offers various training opportunities, including pistol and rifle classes, women’s self-defense and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Lane said he feels preventing a crime before it even happens is key.

“An ounce of prevention is better than an ounce of the cure,” he said.

Lane also encouraged people to not make themselves an easy target.

“Having something in your hand, like pepper spray or some kind of impact device, can assist should you get taken by surprise you would have that already in place,” he said.

The self-defense trainers at High Caliber said the three most important things to remember when making a trip to the ATM include:

Having everything you need in your hands, like your debit card, so you’re not fumbling through your purse or pockets.

Being aware of your surroundings.

Having a buddy with you or being on the phone.

Lane said having a list of tips in the back of their minds gives the public a ready response if something were to happen.

On Tuesday, an ATM robbery incident happened at a bank on Nolensville Pike. The man was robbed at around 4 p.m., and Lane said this is a good reminder to not let the time of day fool you.

”People are certainly more aware at night as bad guys like to hide in the shadows so we’re inherently more alert, but during the day, bad guys can still strike, so what we need to ensure is that we don’t let our guard down,” Lane said.

Lane added it’s crucial to always trust your gut in these situations. If it’s telling you to go to the ATM another time, he says follow that instinct.

