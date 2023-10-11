Metro Nashville files suit against state over replacement of Metro-appointed Sports Authority members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Department of Law has filed a suit against the State of Tennessee over the recently enacted legislation that would replace six Metro-appointed Nashville Sports Authority members with appointments by state officials.

The lawsuit seeks a temporary injunction to block the statute’s implementation before its Jan. 1, 2024, effective date.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s office said this statute changes the structure of the city’s Sports Authority by vacating the current 13-member board of directors next year and reappointing seven of those thirteen who were members of the board as of June 30, 2023.

The mayor’s office also added that the enacted legislation would “remove the mayor and council’s power” from appointing the remaining six directors and give that power to state officials.

“We do not enjoy filing lawsuits against the State and in fact hope for an improved relationship,” Law Director Wally Dietz said. “But this statute affects only Nashville, not any other sports authority in Tennessee. We cannot sit idly by and let the State deprive the Metropolitan Government and the people who live here of their rights under our Tennessee Constitution.”

The mayor’s office added that the statute doesn’t provide for the Nashville Sports Authority to be approved by the Metro Council or the voters.

“Since its creation in 1995, the Sports Authority’s board members—Nashvillians appointed by the mayor of Nashville—have guided the incredible growth of our city’s professional and amateur sports and recreational activities,” Mayor Freddie O’Connell said. “Their able oversight is evident at every stadium, arena, and ballpark event we all enjoy.”

The suit was filed in Davidson County Chancery Court and will be heard by a three-judge panel.

Read the lawsuit in its entirety below:

