Man tries to kill his 90-year-old wife to end her suffering, police say

Kentucky police say Seymour Taffler, 96, has been arrested for attempting to kill his wife. (Source: WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky police are investigating an attempted murder between a husband and wife in Madison County.

According to the Berea Police Department, Seymour Taffler, 96, was caught trying to kill his 90-year-old wife last Friday.

Police said he told them he was trying to end her suffering as she has been living with dementia.

Taffler also reportedly told police that he was planning on taking his own life.

Officers said the incident started when they were called to a home regarding a possible domestic violence situation. When they arrived, the couple’s daughter told them that her father had just “snapped.”

She told the police that she wasn’t completely sure what happened, but she found her father standing over her mother, Elaine Taffler, while attempting to smother her.

Two caregivers at the home also told police that Seymour Taffler was trying to smother the woman for about 20 minutes.

Seymour Taffler told officers that he did try to smother his wife because they do not have long to live and she told him that she was ready to die, police said.

The 96-year-old was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Elaine Taffler was taken to the hospital after the incident, but her condition wasn’t immediately shared.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime Tennessee news anchor among many attempting to leave Israel after deadly attacks
‘Pretty scary’ says longtime Tennessee news anchor trying to leave Israel amid war
A truck rammed into the Marathon Music Works building Monday morning, police said.
PHOTOS: Truck repeatedly rams historic Nashville building
The suspect, who was identified as David Henry, 28, was booked in the Jefferson County...
Man charged with Nashville homicide asked for help cleaning car after shooting, police say
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
2 Nashville women kidnapped, held at gunpoint, police say

Latest News

Nashville’s Equal Business Opportunity aims to give new access.
$100M in contracts awarded to businesses
The Metro Nashville Police Department has released bodycam footage of an incident involving an...
Body cam video released of shooting involving MNPD officer
Police said the stabbing occurred early Saturday morning, and the suspect was booked into the...
Man stabs another at Paris night club
FILE - Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears during his...
Fraud trial: Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet, not 30,000 he later claimed