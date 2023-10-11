Man flown to Nashville hospital in critical condition after ATV crash, THP investigating
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLEOKA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was flown to a Nashville hospital on Tuesday after an ATV crash in Culleoka, according to the Maury County Fire Department.
Deputy Chief Richard Schatz said a man was riding a four-wheeler when it rolled over in front of the Campbell Station Country Store on Dodson Gap Road.
“Units arrived quickly and requested an air medical response,” MCFD said. “Chief Periut handled the LZ at Culleoka Fire Station 3.”
Authorities said the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. At last check, he remains hospitalized in critical condition.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is now investigating this crash.
This is a developing story.
