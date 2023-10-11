Man arrested for stealing car, threatening to blow up police in Greenbrier, report says

As police were trying to arrest the suspect, he told police he had a bomb and would blow them up, according to Smokey Barn News.
Stolen car out of Nashville in Greenbrier
Stolen car out of Nashville in Greenbrier(Danica Sauter | Smokey Barn News)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after stealing a homeless woman’s car out of Nashville and leading law enforcement on a chase in Robertson County, according to Smokey Barn News (SBN).

On Tuesday evening, around 8:30 p.m. the Metro Nashville Police Department issued a “be on the lookout” for a stolen car. The Greenbrier Police Department (GPD) saw the car and began chasing it.

Shortly after the chase began, SBN said the suspect, 30-year-old Ricky Lassiter, abandoned the car and ran into a wooded area behind a barn off Smiley Hollow Road near Betts Road.

Police sent out K9 and found Lassiter. As GPD was trying to arrest Lassiter, he told police he had a bomb and would blow them up, according to SBN. GPD used a Taser and arrested Lassiter.

Police reunited the woman with her car. During the chase, the woman’s car sustained damage to the front suspension or steering, according to SBN. The woman told SBN she was homeless and didn’t have the money to repair it. She declined the help SBN said they offered.

Lassiter was booked in the Robertson County Detention Facility in Springfield and is facing several charges related to the vehicle theft out of Nashville, SBN said. He also faces drug and assault-related charges, GPD said.

