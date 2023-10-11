High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school official said.(St. Clair R-XIII School District)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri high school teacher who was suspended after officials discovered that she had performed on a subscription-based website known for sexually explicit content has resigned, a school district official said.

St. Clair High School English teacher Brianna Coppage was placed on leave last month after school officials discovered her page on the OnlyFans website, which she said she joined to supplement her teaching salary. She recently tendered her resignation, Superintendent Kyle Kruse told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The 28-year-old teacher was not asked to resign, and district officials took “all possible steps to ensure confidentiality” after Coppage’s page was discovered through social media posts, Kruse said. Last month when she was placed on leave, Kruse said in a statement that “an employee may have posted inappropriate media on one or more internet sites.”

A teacher in Missouri says she is on leave after her school district discovered her OnlyFans account.

When she was suspended, Coppage told the newspaper she had joined the site over the summer to supplement her second-year teaching salary of about $42,000. Missouri has among the nation’s lowest starting salaries for teachers in the nation, according to the National Education Association.

Coppage said she earned up to $10,000 a month on the OnlyFans website — before the story of her suspension made international news.

In the days that followed, her account gained more than 100 new subscribers and she more than doubled her subscription price. She said at the time of her suspension that she would continue posting on the site.

“I do not regret joining OnlyFans. I know it can be taboo, or some people may believe that it is shameful, but I don’t think sex work has to be shameful,” Coppage told the newspaper in September. “I do just wish things just happened in a different way.”

A publicly listed phone number for Coppage could not be found Wednesday.

St. Clair is about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis. The high school has about 750 students.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
2 Nashville women kidnapped, held at gunpoint, police say
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Former Tennessee middle school counselor accused of sending child sexual abuse material online
Longtime Tennessee news anchor among many attempting to leave Israel after deadly attacks
‘Pretty scary’ says longtime Tennessee news anchor trying to leave Israel amid war
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Police identify man killed in crash involving semi-truck, car in Antioch
The TBI is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting involving a Metro Nashville Police...
TBI investigating fatal shooting involving Metro Nashville Police officer

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security...
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment coming -- but it won’t be as big as this year’s
‘A step in the right direction’: School, nonprofit helps bullied twins
BBB alert about a sports card trading company
BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company
This photo provided by NASA on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, shows the outside of the Osiris-Rex...
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by spacecraft
BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company