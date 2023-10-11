Go Fund Me started for injured Simpson County Deputy Brad Harper

Brad Harper
Brad Harper(Simpson County Sheriff's Office)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fraternal Order of Police is raising funds for Simpson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brad Harper.

Harper was injured on Oct. 7 after he was shot during the search for an attempted murder suspect that led into Allen County.

Suspect dead, deputy identified in officer-involved shooting in Allen County

Harper started his career at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Kentucky State Police as a trooper and retired from there.

He returned to serve in the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

To donate to the Go Fund Me, visit here.

