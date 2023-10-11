‘We don’t discriminate’: Franklin alderman Gabrielle Hanson refuses to denounce neo-Nazi supporters

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Controversial Franklin alderman and mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson is once again under fire and facing censure by her fellow board members after she refused to denounce self-proclaimed neo-Nazis who showed up in support of her at a recent candidate forum.

Five Franklin aldermen spoke out about Hanson at their board meeting Tuesday night, and one called on her to be censured after she told them she does not discriminate against anyone who supports her, including the neo-Nazis who attended her candidate forum on Oct. 2 and reportedly caused concern among Franklin residents and leaders. Hanson claimed the group was there to fend off Antifa, a left-wing antifascist group dubbed as domestic terrorists by former president Donald Trump.

“I’m literally not going to denounce whatever it is that they want to be, whether I agree with what they do in their personal life or not,” Hanson said, adding she knew the hate group was going to come to the forum but advised them not to “make a scene.”

“If they want to support you and your re-election, and they want to support me, that is their right. We don’t discriminate in this community against anyone. Never did they lay a hand on anyone, and they were very respectful while they were here.”

Others on the board disagreed with Hanson’s summary of the group’s appearance in Franklin. Jason Potts, alderman of Ward 3, gave two examples of people who reached out to him concerned about the group’s presence.

“A businessman who was staying at a downtown Franklin hotel was walking down the historic heart of our city and eating dinner when another person passed him, looked him square in the eye and said, ‘white power,’” Potts explained, adding the encountered happened more than once. “That same night, a 14-year Franklin resident, wife and mom to two children attended Monday night’s public forum in this very chamber. After the candidate forum, she walked in the lobby and felt fear of her own wellbeing ... Franklin is better than this. No one could have seen this embarrassment that we would have to suffer through as a community because of you.”

The majority of the aldermen agreed with Potts’ sentiment. Alderman Matt Brown said he wished he could propose to formally censure Hanson after she failed to denounce the hate group. Alderman Beverly Burger said she felt Hanson is doing a “bang-up job” dividing the Franklin community.

“If it were allowed procedurally, I’d propose to censure tonight,” Brown said. “Not for the previously discussed ethical violations from which I’ve abstained, for insensitivities toward families who have experienced loss either due to violence or disease, or even her constant lies and hypocrisy, but for reasons that are far more hurtful, incendiary, and Franklin more dangerous to our city.”

Brown encouraged the staff to add the censure proposal to their Nov. 14 meeting or to hold a special session. At-large member Brandy Blanton supported Brown by adding that she would support a legal censure motion.

Garnering the support of self-proclaimed neo-Nazis is the latest incident causing controversy around the mayoral candidate. Hanson previously claimed on a local podcast that the Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale was involved in a love triangle with school staff, a claim that angered grieving parents of slain children. Many called for her to resign, but an ethics dismissed the parents’ complaints.

A Franklin ethics board did determine Hanson violated the city’s ethics code by criticizing the Nashville International Airport for supporting the Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition, a community advocacy group, and its Juneteenth Festival. The board also found Hanson used her position as an alderman to get gifts and privileges. She was recently featured and mocked on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver on HBO.

“It’s embarrassing to end up on HBO, to end up on MSNBC and not for the good stuff,” Blanton said. “It’s all traced down to one source.”

Hanson will face incumbent Ken Moore in Franklin’s Oct. 24 election.

